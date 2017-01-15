Video: Pogba attacks Henderson as Man-U draws Liverpool in PL clash

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored an 84th-minute header as Manchester United prevented historic foes Liverpool from recapturing second place in the Premier League table in a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Paul Pogba stood to be United’s fall guy at Old Trafford after conceding a soft first-half penalty for handball, which James Milner converted, only for Ibrahimovic to save his blushes.

In the video, Pogba is seen attack Henderson by flinging him away when Henderson came to mark him.

