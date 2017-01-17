Pages Navigation Menu

Video: Police intercept two trucks conveying 135 children to Jos at midnight

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The police said that it intercepted two trucks conveying 135 children, mostly boys from other states to Jos for unknown reasons. In a Channels video clip, the police said, the children were being transported at midnight in trucks unfit to even convey human beings in the first place.

