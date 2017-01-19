Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Qritiqal – Malkia

After releasing the single in September 2016, Kenyan signed Chocolate City artiste Qritiqal puts out the visuals for Malkia.

The melodious dancehall track was shot by Kevin Bosco Jnr. in the beautiful city of Nairobi, Kenya with noteable locations such as Hilton.

