VIDEO: Radio & Weasel – Ntwalako
East Africa’s finest duo Radio & Weasel presents their first visual for 2017 entitled ‘Ntwalako’. The Ugandan duo – Radio & Weasel show how prepared they are in the new year as we are to expect more amazing songs possibly an album?…
Watch visuals below!
The post VIDEO: Radio & Weasel – Ntwalako appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG