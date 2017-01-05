Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Radio & Weasel – Ntwalako

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

East Africa’s finest duo Radio & Weasel presents their first visual for 2017 entitled ‘Ntwalako’. The Ugandan duo – Radio & Weasel show how prepared they are in the new year as we are to expect more amazing songs possibly an album?…

Watch visuals below!

