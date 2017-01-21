Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Rando – Susuporn

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Emerging artiste Rando – born Okonkwo Chinemeren debuts a new pop number titled ‘Susuporn’. The Reggae/Dance Hall artiste kicked off his career professionally in 2012 after he was raised in Enugu, Which is evident in his music. Rando is the 4th son of the family – that had a influenced on his music career pursue, the passionate developed an interest for music production during his secondary school days. He grew up in Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos where he got his secondary school education.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Rando is signed to Raster City Entertainment.

Check on the HG2 films directed visual for ‘Susuporn’.

 

The post VIDEO: Rando – Susuporn appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.