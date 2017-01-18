Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Rayce Ft. D’banj – Shikishiki Mami

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Here is another banger from the Jabon Record act Rayce which is about to rock the block, Rayce vibe it here with the heavy weight pop king D’banj just created a magical single titled (Shikishiki Mami), Rayce enlists Koko Master D’banj a.k.a  Banger Lee and retains Puffy Tee on the drums for this amazing single. Enjoy! DOWNLOAD AUDIO

