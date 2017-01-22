Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Scores netted for smoking Shisha in public

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Uganda | 0 comments

VIDEO: Police in Kampala on Saturday night arrested scores of revelers accused of smoking the banned shisha. The operation conducted in the City’s major high end bars targeted smokers and sellers of the addictive tobacco.

