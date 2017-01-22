VIDEO: Scores netted for smoking Shisha in public

VIDEO: Police in Kampala on Saturday night arrested scores of revelers accused of smoking the banned shisha. The operation conducted in the City’s major high end bars targeted smokers and sellers of the addictive tobacco.

The post VIDEO: Scores netted for smoking Shisha in public appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

