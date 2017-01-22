VIDEO: Scores netted for smoking Shisha in public
VIDEO: Police in Kampala on Saturday night arrested scores of revelers accused of smoking the banned shisha. The operation conducted in the City’s major high end bars targeted smokers and sellers of the addictive tobacco.
