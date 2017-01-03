Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Sean Odisi – Hustle

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Legend Entertainment Mafia SEAN ODISI kicks off 2017, by releasing the music video for the titled track “HUSTLE”

The Video Is brought to live by a cinematic and provoking visual directed by BEE FILMS.

ENJOY!

 

