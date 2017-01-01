Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Sean Tizzle – Thank You

Posted on Jan 1, 2017

Tizzle Nation Presents brand new tune from the Hit n Run crooner, Sean Tizzle titled “Thank You”.  The joint is off his forthcoming Extended Play project dubbed “MOVING FORWARD VOL.1”.

Tizzle kick starts 2017 with an awesome tune.

 

