VIDEO: See The Huge Money Rain At A Nigerian Wedding
The money rain trend at Nigerian events started in 2016 with several people seeking to outdo others especially after the viral video of Nigerian singer, Kcee’s brother, E-money’s money sprayer. E-money’s viral video was followed closely by an Amsterdam money rain and also that of a Nigerian man who carpeted the floor with money at…
The post VIDEO: See The Huge Money Rain At A Nigerian Wedding appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG