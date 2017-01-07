VIDEO: See The Huge Money Rain At A Nigerian Wedding

The money rain trend at Nigerian events started in 2016 with several people seeking to outdo others especially after the viral video of Nigerian singer, Kcee’s brother, E-money’s money sprayer. E-money’s viral video was followed closely by an Amsterdam money rain and also that of a Nigerian man who carpeted the floor with money at…

The post VIDEO: See The Huge Money Rain At A Nigerian Wedding appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

