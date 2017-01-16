Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Selebobo Ft. Yemi Alade – Conquer

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Pop star and hit producer Selebobo premieres the music video for his hit single “Conquer”, featuring Africa’s leading diva Yemi Alade.

Directed by Paul Gambit, the melodious number sees the Made Men Music Group performer and Effyzzie Music singer grateful and thankful for success and blessings despite the hurdles and harsh environment. The charting “Conquer”, arrives after the massive success of previous collaborations “Na Gode” and “Tangerine” from the duo.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch the music video and conquer!

