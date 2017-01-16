VIDEO: Selebobo Ft. Yemi Alade – Conquer

Pop star and hit producer Selebobo premieres the music video for his hit single “Conquer”, featuring Africa’s leading diva Yemi Alade.

Directed by Paul Gambit, the melodious number sees the Made Men Music Group performer and Effyzzie Music singer grateful and thankful for success and blessings despite the hurdles and harsh environment. The charting “Conquer”, arrives after the massive success of previous collaborations “Na Gode” and “Tangerine” from the duo.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch the music video and conquer!

The post VIDEO: Selebobo Ft. Yemi Alade – Conquer appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

