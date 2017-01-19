Video Shows Inside That R1 Million A Week Cape Town House [Video]

OK, let’s take a look at how the cream of the foreign crop enjoys Cape Town during the festive season.

Last year we showed you some pictures from inside the rather top draw property that sit on Clifton’s famed Nettleton Road (HERE), and now the team at Fin24 has put together a little video for you to become envious enjoy.

By all accounts it was a profitable rental period for the owners, fetching between R120 000 and R150 000 per night.

Enjoy:

Tough life.

If that’s a little out of your price range, and you’re thinking something in the region of R95 000 per night is more your vibe, take a look at what’s on offer in Llandudno (HERE).

[source:fin24]

