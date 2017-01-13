VIDEO: Skales ft. Burna Boy – Temper (Remix)

Baseline Music Act – Skales, Freshly unlocks the visuals to his Burna Boy assisted Remix single entitled “Temper”. The song which was released late last year, and has yet been buzzing on various radio stations along the Line.

The fresh and Crispy visuals which represents as Skales first release of The year. On the Dance-Catchy tune, The ladies swings in along the line to vibe to the lyrics as said.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch and Enjoy The STANZ directed visuals Below:



The post VIDEO: Skales ft. Burna Boy – Temper (Remix) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

