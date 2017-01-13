Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Skales ft. Burna Boy – Temper (Remix)

Baseline Music Act – Skales, Freshly unlocks the visuals to his Burna Boy assisted Remix single entitled “Temper”. The song which was released late last year, and has yet been buzzing on various radio stations along the Line.

The fresh and Crispy visuals which represents as Skales first release of The year. On the Dance-Catchy tune, The ladies swings in along the line to vibe to the lyrics as said.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch and Enjoy The STANZ directed visuals Below:

