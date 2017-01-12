VIDEO: Skiibii – Owolabi (Freestyle)
Skiibii kicks off the New Year with a brand new single and video titled ‘Owolabi’. Produced by Maestro D, the video was directed by Africalabash.
The Five Star Music artiste was recently followed on Instagram by American superstar, Chris Brown… Headed with more banger to serve the Year, Skiibii lets out the new single to show his warmness for the New Year.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
Watch ‘Owolabi’ video by Skiibii – Below:
The post VIDEO: Skiibii – Owolabi (Freestyle) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG