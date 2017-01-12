Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Skiibii – Owolabi (Freestyle)

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Skiibii kicks off the New Year with a brand new single and video titled ‘Owolabi’. Produced by Maestro D, the video was directed by Africalabash.

The Five Star Music artiste was recently followed on Instagram by American superstar, Chris Brown… Headed with more banger to serve the Year, Skiibii lets out the new single to show his warmness for the New Year.



Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Watch ‘Owolabi’ video by Skiibii – Below:

