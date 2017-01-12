VIDEO: Skiibii – Owolabi

Skiibii kicks off the New Year with a brand new single and video titled ‘Owolabi’. Produced by Maestro D, the video was directed by Africalabash.

The Five Star Music artiste was recently followed on Instagram by American superstar, Chris Brown.

Follow @skiibii on Twitter and Instagram

ENJOY!

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post VIDEO: Skiibii – Owolabi appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

