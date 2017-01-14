VIDEO: Slimfeez – Omo Fedra

Off his forthcoming debut project – The “OMO FEDRA’ EP, GTS’ rap act – Slimfeez “Tha Rap Jesus” comes through with visuals for “Omo Fedra”, the lead single off the project.

Directed by Lucas Reid and video produced by Eye Candy Media, the video, which is the very first from the prodigiously talented rapper shows his usual bullish style and clearly showcases the amazing rap talent that he is.

Omo Fedra by Slimfeez was produced by St. Buster Keys for GberaTinrin Studios.

Watch and Enjoy!

