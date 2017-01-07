VIDEO: Sly Sotie Ft. Oritsefemi – Dodorima
Rave of the moment “Sly sotie” returns with the official video to his latest hit track “Dodorima” which features “Oritsefemi”. Watch, download and share your thoughts.
The post VIDEO: Sly Sotie Ft. Oritsefemi – Dodorima appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG