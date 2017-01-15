Video: Soccer player booked for making marriage proposal mid-game
He received a yellow card, but he also, reportedly, got the all important “yes.”
Players were surprised when NAPA Rovers soccer player Ashton Surber proposed to his girlfriend in the middle of a first division match in the US territory of Guam this week.
After scoring a spectacular overhead goal for his team against opponents Guam Shipyards, Surber took off his jersey to reveal a white shirt with the printed message, “MARRY ME?”
He then knelt on one knee, kissed two fingers and pointed into the crowd, while a referee showed him a yellow card, a video posted on the website of local newspaper Pacific Daily News showed.
Surber’s girlfriend, La’Kiesha Pereda, reportedly said yes, the newspaper said.
It wasn’t the only good news: Surber’s team also won the match 5-1 and are now at the top of the league ladder.
See video below…
Guam-Stürmer bekommt Geld für Heiratsantrag
Ein Traumtor, ein Heiratsantrag und ein herzloser Schiedsrichter, der knallhart Gelb zieht. Bei so einer Romantik sollte man die Karte doch stecken lassen, oder?P.S.: Sie hat übrigens JA gesagt.
Posted by BILD Sport on Saturday, January 14, 2017
