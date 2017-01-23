VIDEO: Soul singer, Aramide, features Sound Sultan on new track – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
VIDEO: Soul singer, Aramide, features Sound Sultan on new track
TheCable
Fast rising Afro-soul singer, Aramide, has released the video for the remix of Funmi Lowo. The singer features Sound Sultan and Koker on the song which is on her debut album, Suitcase. Aramide recently told TheCable Lifestyle that she had to ramp up …
Aramide 'Fun mi lowo' remix ft Sound Sultan, Koker [Video]
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG