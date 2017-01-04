VIDEO: Stonebwoy – Enku Lenu (Prod. Awaga)

Bhim Nation Boss Stonebwoy, comes through with a brand new video to start up the new year. He titles this one “Enku Lenu”.

He delivers some spicy chorus on this masterpiece produced by Awaga… The concept on the video shows how Stonebwoy was kept in hostage by a group of female and was later left alone the road. Video directed by Alexx Adjei.

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Watch Visuals below:

The post VIDEO: Stonebwoy – Enku Lenu (Prod. Awaga) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

