VIDEO: Stonebwoy – Enku Lenu (Prod. Awaga)

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Bhim Nation Boss Stonebwoy, comes through with a brand new video to start up the new year. He titles this one “Enku Lenu”.

He delivers some spicy chorus on this masterpiece produced by Awaga… The concept on the video shows how Stonebwoy was kept in hostage by a group of female and was later left alone the road. Video directed by Alexx Adjei.

Watch Visuals below:

