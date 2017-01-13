VIDEO: Sugarboy – Dada Omo

Following up on the warm reception of Sugarboy’s latest single “Dada Omo” , the G-Worldwide Entertainment act drops a beautiful video for the track to cement the mid-tempo tune into the minds of his fans.

“Dada Omo” was produced by Dj Coublon and features Sugarboy serenading his lady love with promises of undying love while appreciating her beauty.

The video was directed by Ani James for Aje Filmworks, and features crystal imagery, and relevant fashion themes to drive the message in the song home. The year just got started and Sugarboy is already shining with his new tune.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch “Dada Omo” Video by Sugarboy – Below:

The post VIDEO: Sugarboy – Dada Omo appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

