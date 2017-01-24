Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: TCee Dope ft. Terry Apala & Dremo – All Night Trap – Nigeria Today

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
VIDEO: TCee Dope ft. Terry Apala & Dremo – All Night Trap
Nigeria Today
DOPE SOUND Nation is proud to present “TCee Dope” with his first offering of 2017 dubbed “All Night Trap”, accompanied with amazing visuals. Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share. Audio produced by iLLBlacki Beat and …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.