VIDEO: TCee Dope ft. Terry Apala & Dremo – All Night Trap

DOPE SOUND Nation is proud to present “TCee Dope” with his first offering of 2017 dubbed “All Night Trap”, accompanied with amazing visuals.

Audio produced by iLLBlacki Beat and video by Director Q, “TCee Dope” joined forces with indigenous rapper/artiste – Terry Apala and DMW’s next big thing – Dremo to create an extraordinary piece of music and put the icing with artistic mastery in the video, shot on location in Lagos, Nigeria.

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

