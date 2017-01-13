VIDEO: Thrillerz – Comot Ur Leg
This two young talented brothers with stage name “Thrillerz” whose real names are Orhokpor Michael Ejetavwo and Kehinde Odunayo Blessing Oluwabamisin are here with their most anticipated hit single titled “Comot Ur Leg”.
Heres the video to the song as directed by Director Frames, shot in Lagos.
Peep the visuals below:
The post VIDEO: Thrillerz – Comot Ur Leg appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG