VIDEO: Thrillerz – Comot Ur Leg

This two young talented brothers with stage name “Thrillerz” whose real names are Orhokpor Michael Ejetavwo and Kehinde Odunayo Blessing Oluwabamisin are here with their most anticipated hit single titled “Comot Ur Leg”.
Heres the video to the song as directed by Director Frames, shot in Lagos.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Peep the visuals below:

