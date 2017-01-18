VIDEO: Trepdee – Orire

Afolabi Doyinsola Samuel (Born 14 may 1995), better known by his stage name Trepdee is a Nigerian recording artist songwriter and performer. He started his musical career at age 13, recording his first official single featuring Mike word of RMG records in 2011, titled ‘I made it’.

In 2012 he started working on a project of singles featuring Ayoola Adeleke of the HKN family better known by stage name lekside and Tetee yusuf better known by stage name T Smallz, the project was recorded at Aris music under the supervision of T.Baze, kalz beat and Mr chidoo producer to Davidos banger ‘Ekuro’.

In 2013 Trepdee left the music scene to begin his university education studying Tourism management currently at Redeemers University still writing music and having indoor recording with his education.

2014 was a year the industry started listening to the voice of trepdee and his spirituality in writing after he put his voice on R2Bees ‘killing me softly’ instrumental made by killbeatz and titled his cover ‘Bujubanty’. The same year he met a great and talented Nigerian based producer Akinsulire better known by production tag ‘kayce Lori beat’ who also studies in Redeemers university and Andrew better known by production tag ‘Suka Sounds’ under Empire Mates Entertainment who does his mix and mastering.

In 2015 Trepdee bagged a management deal with “One Culture Entertainment” based in the united kingdom after performing his love song ‘Desire’ and a couple more at a wedding in Lagos where he was discovered and called up.

The last caption of Trepdee at the industry night he said ‘I am coming to renovate the African music industry very soon’ and that is what we aim to do. Here is Trepdee First official single “ORIRE’ off his new deal with “One Culture entertainment”, watch, listen and share with comment.

