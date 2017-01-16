VIDEO: TURKISH Cargo Plane Crashes in KYRGYZSTAN

TURKISH PLANE Crashes in KYRGYZSTAN. A Turkish Cargo Plane crashed in Kyrgyzstan this Morning due to Reasons related to poor visibility although Terrorist Attacks have not been ruled out yet. See Graphic Photos and Video Below: According to a statement from Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations: ‘At least 37 people were killed when a Turkish cargo plane crashed into a village in Kyrgyzstan. The number of victims is increasing quickly’. The plane crashed at 7:18 a.m. local time about two kilometers (1.2 miles) away from the airport, according to Kyrgyzstan’s state-run Kabar Agency. ALSO READ: BOMB BLAST IN UNIMAID MOSQUE KILLS PROFESSOR, 14 OTHERS (PHOTOS) Poor visibility was likely a factor, Kubatbek Boronov, the minister of Emergency Situations, told Kabar. The Boeing 747 was headed from Hong Kong to Kyrgyzstan’s capital of Bishek, according to data from the tracking website FlightRadar24. The cargo plane was operated by ACT airlines, an Istanbul-based freight airline, but was flown for Turkish Airlines the country’s national carrier under their flight number. ACT Airlines, which according to its website operates a fleet entirely made up of jumbo 747s, also operates as my Cargo Airlines. At least 15 houses were destroyed as the plane appeared to overshoot its […]

