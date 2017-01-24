VIDEO: Uganda re-assures on Bird Flu

VIDEO: Uganda has moved to restore confidence in poultry products by revealing that the deadly bird flu virus is yet to affect domestic birds. This follows claims that several Ugandans were avoiding the consumption of poultry products as a precaution against contracting the disease. The minister of Agriculture, fisheries and Animal Husbandry Vincent Sempijja says government is currently carrying out continuous veterinary inspections ain commercial farms to ensure security and safety measures are strictly adhered to. Bushrah Namirimu reports.

