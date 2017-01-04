Video: Unidentified security operatives invade Patience Jonathan’s house

Some unidentified security operatives, Wednesday, invaded one of the homes of the Ex-First Lady, Patience Jonathan and carted away some valuables. In the video footage, the security operatives are seen driving away in two white Hilux vans and a white bus after the raid at the Abuja house.

The reason for the raid is not fully available as at press time but speculations indicate it could not be unconnected with alleged embezzlement of public funds while the former First Lady was in office.

However, lawyer to the Ex-first lady, Barrister Charles Ogboli, when contacted by some newsmen, confirmed the incidence, saying:

“Actually, it wasn’t the EFCC that invaded the property of Dame Jonathan today, we have had issues of invasion last year by officials of NDLEA, EFCC”

“When I met with the officers who invaded the residence today, one of them who was on uniform said they are from a special unit acting on a directive from the Inspector General of Police, while another one who was on mufti claimed that he his from the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF)”

“They said they wanted to search the property and told me to bear a witness to their operations, but i insisted I wasn’t entering the premise, they broke the door, went in and took about three cheque books and six company seals.”

