Video update: How security operatives raided Patience Jonathan’s house in Abuja
Some unidentified security operatives, Wednesday, raided the house of former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan at Igbeti Rock Street, Abuja, and taking with them an envelope whose content is yet to be known.
The security operatives who broke into the house with several weapons like hammer, chisel, pliers also overpowered a security guard at the house after telling him they were looking for a Barrister.
The post Video update: How security operatives raided Patience Jonathan’s house in Abuja appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG