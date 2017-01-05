Video update: How security operatives raided Patience Jonathan’s house in Abuja

Some unidentified security operatives, Wednesday, raided the house of former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan at Igbeti Rock Street, Abuja, and taking with them an envelope whose content is yet to be known.

The security operatives who broke into the house with several weapons like hammer, chisel, pliers also overpowered a security guard at the house after telling him they were looking for a Barrister.

