VIDEO: Victizzle x New Age Muzik – Do Me

MOBO award-winning artist and producer, Victizzle – real name Victor Akata – is bringing a unique sound to the Afrobeat scene in 2017. His renowned production collective London Boyz has already produced hits for the likes of Seyi Shay, Iyanya, Banky W, Meaku and Wande Coal in recent months, while Victizzle has been working on his own solo material.

Having released his previous single ‘I Dey Fine’ last year, which featured breakthrough Ghanaian rapper Eugy, who had a successful year of his own, with his massive singles ‘Body’ and ‘Dance For Me’ with the man of the moment, Mr. Eazi.

Victizzle teams up with the UK’s fast-rising, smooth-talking Afrobeat collective, New Age Muzik for his brand new single ‘Do Me’, which contains samples from Beenie Man’s ‘Romie’ and Coolio’s ‘I’ll See You When You Get There’.

Produced by London Boyz and Notch & Bones, this fun-filled, energetic song will have you on your feet in high spirits. The video was sponsored by Supermalt, Love Chin Chin and Vitae London.

