VIDEO: Victor Pedro Ft. Dj Tira, Big Nuz & Kelvin Boj – Zam Zam (Remix)

Victor Pedro Olebezi ( @victorpedro01 ) is a South African based fast rising Nigerian artist who has been tipped by industry professionals as the one to watch.

From a very young age Victor Pedro had a passion for and was heavily influenced by the sounds of Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder and Anita Baker. He kicked off his singing career at the early age of 13 when he recorded his first song. Now at age 23 Victor’s passion for making music and God-given talent, has

helped him grow as a musician and performer.

Victor’s style of music is a proudly African sound, a mix between Afro Pop and R’nB. His sound resonates with a wide audience and appeals to the masses. Victor release of his music video for the song titled ZamZam featuring popular house duo Big Nuz, renowned artist and producer Dj Tira and Nigerian producer Kelvin Bo, the video was shoot in South Africa. Follow on his social media handles @victorpedro01

Watch Video below:

