Video: Watch Chibok girls’ journey to Chibok town to celebrate Christmas

It was all jubilation as some of the Chibok school girls released from the captivity of the Islamist Boko Haram terrorist group made a joyful entry into Chibok town to celebrate Christmas with their parents and loved ones. Though some were nervous, it was, to them, a triumphant entry after been away for many months.

The post Video: Watch Chibok girls’ journey to Chibok town to celebrate Christmas appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

