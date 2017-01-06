Video: Watch Chibok girls’ journey to Chibok town to celebrate Christmas
It was all jubilation as some of the Chibok school girls released from the captivity of the Islamist Boko Haram terrorist group made a joyful entry into Chibok town to celebrate Christmas with their parents and loved ones. Though some were nervous, it was, to them, a triumphant entry after been away for many months.
