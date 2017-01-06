Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Video: Watch Chibok girls’ journey to Chibok town to celebrate Christmas

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

It was all jubilation as some of the Chibok school girls released from the captivity of the Islamist Boko Haram terrorist group made a joyful entry into Chibok town to celebrate Christmas with their parents and loved ones.  Though some were nervous, it was, to them, a triumphant entry after been away for many months.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Video: Watch Chibok girls’ journey to Chibok town to celebrate Christmas appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.