Video: Watch Sahara Reporters’ publisher, Sowore at police station
Video clip shows Sahara Reportes’ publisher, Omoyele Sowore at the police station at Area “F” in Ikeja, Lagos. Sowore was arrested over alleged threat to life on International Magazine’s publisher, Lekan Fatodu.
