Video: Watch Sahara Reporters’ publisher, Sowore at police station

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Video clip shows Sahara Reportes’ publisher, Omoyele Sowore at the police station at Area “F” in Ikeja, Lagos. Sowore was arrested over alleged threat to life on International Magazine’s publisher, Lekan Fatodu.

