Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Video: Watch Senegalese ground troops enter The Gambia to oust Jammeh

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A video footage shows alleged Senegalese ground troops entering The Gambia in a mission aimed at ousting Yahaya Jammeh from the presidency.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

As the troops enter, Gambian citizens are seen welcoming them.

The post Video: Watch Senegalese ground troops enter The Gambia to oust Jammeh appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.