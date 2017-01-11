Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Who is Gen David Muhoozi?

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Uganda | 0 comments

VIDEO: David Muhoozi has been promoted from Major General to General and appointed the Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) taking over from the soft spoken Gen Katumba Wamala.
At 52, he becomes one of the youngest to acquire the title of general.  Bushrah Namirimu brings to you an insight of the person and career of the newly appointed Chief of Defence Forces.

