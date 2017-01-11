VIDEO: Who is Gen David Muhoozi?

VIDEO: David Muhoozi has been promoted from Major General to General and appointed the Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) taking over from the soft spoken Gen Katumba Wamala.

At 52, he becomes one of the youngest to acquire the title of general. Bushrah Namirimu brings to you an insight of the person and career of the newly appointed Chief of Defence Forces.

The post VIDEO: Who is Gen David Muhoozi? appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

