VIDEO: Who is Gen David Muhoozi?
VIDEO: David Muhoozi has been promoted from Major General to General and appointed the Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) taking over from the soft spoken Gen Katumba Wamala.
At 52, he becomes one of the youngest to acquire the title of general. Bushrah Namirimu brings to you an insight of the person and career of the newly appointed Chief of Defence Forces.
