VIDEO: Ycee ft. Reekado Banks – Link Up

Kicking off 2017, Tinny Entertainment rapper YCEE has just released the official video to his latest hit single ‘Link Up’ which features Reekado Banks of Mavin Records.

The upbeat track which is currently rising on radio charts and on the streets is off Ycee’s yet to be released E.P ‘The First Wave’. The song rides on Ycee’s unmistakable style which is laced effortlessly with Reekado’s smooth vocals.

Set in Lagos, the video was directed by Mex Films. ‘Link Up’ is the first release under Tinny Entertainment’s brand new deal with Sony.

Watch the official video to ‘Link Up’ by Ycee featuring Reekado Banks below

