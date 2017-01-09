Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Yemi Alade – Sugar n Spice – 360Nobs.com

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Entertainment


VIDEO: Yemi Alade – Sugar n Spice
Effyzzie Music's diva Yemi Alade, kicks off 2017 by serving “Sugar n Spice”; the seventh single off her acclaimed sophomore album “Mama Africa: The Diary of an African Woman”. The GospelOnDeBeatz produced mid-tempo reggae and R&B fusion, …
