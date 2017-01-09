VIDEO: Yemi Alade – Sugar n Spice

Effyzzie Music‘s diva Yemi Alade, kicks off 2017 by serving “Sugar n Spice”; the seventh single off her acclaimed sophomore album “Mama Africa: The Diary of an African Woman”.

The GospelOnDeBeatz produced mid-tempo reggae and R&B fusion, follows-up Miss Alade’s high-octane Selebobo produced “Tumbum” which has amassed over 3 million views on YouTube in less than 2 months. The award-winning performer will release more visuals from “Mama Africa” album, in 2017 and the sugary romantic cut housed on the deluxe edition of the LP leads the pack.

Watch the Ovié Étseyatsé directed music video; as Mama Africa showcases a different side of her artistry, reaffirming the fact that she is arguably Africa’s most versatile and talented act.

The post VIDEO: Yemi Alade – Sugar n Spice appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

