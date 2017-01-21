Pages Navigation Menu

Video: You now have the liberty to return home, President Barrow tells exiled Gambians

Posted on Jan 21, 2017

Gambia’s new President, Adama Barrow has in another speech called on all Gambians who had fled the country to come back and rebuild Gambia, saying, they now have the liberty to return home.

Barrow who said the misrule of the past administrations in the country has put the people of the Gambia in unpleasant situation however pledged to serve Gambians justly.

