VIDEO: Yung L ft. Timaya – Pass The Aux (Remix)

Fresh off the release of his first song in 2017 “This Year” which has been well accepted very well especially in eastern Africa. Yung L Mr Marley releases the visuals to the monster collaboration Pass the Aux Remix with Timaya. Top notch as expected.

This is definitely sure to boost the already big record. Directed by Paul Gambit. BetterLateThanNever Album soon come.

