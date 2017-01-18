Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Yung L ft. Timaya – Pass The Aux (Remix)

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Fresh off the release of his first song in 2017 “This Year” which has been well accepted very well especially in eastern Africa. Yung L Mr Marley releases the visuals to the monster collaboration Pass the Aux Remix with Timaya. Top notch as expected.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This is definitely sure to boost the already big record. Directed by Paul Gambit. BetterLateThanNever Album soon come.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch Visuals below!

The post VIDEO: Yung L ft. Timaya – Pass The Aux (Remix) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.