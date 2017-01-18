VIDEO: Yung L ft. Timaya – Pass The Aux (Remix)

Yung L kicks off 2017 with the remix of his track, Pass The Aux, this time featuring Timaya. Yung L Mr Marley releases the visuals to the monster collaboration Pass the Aux Remix with Timaya. Top notch as expected. This is definitely sure to boost the already big record. Directed by Paul Gambit. BetterLateThanNever Album […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

