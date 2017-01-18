Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Yung L ft. Timaya – Pass The Aux (Remix)

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Yung L kicks off 2017 with the remix of his track, Pass The Aux, this time featuring Timaya. Yung L Mr Marley releases the visuals to the monster collaboration Pass the Aux Remix with Timaya. Top notch as expected. This is definitely sure to boost the already big record. Directed by Paul Gambit. BetterLateThanNever Album […]

