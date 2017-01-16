Vidic: United Are Out Of Title Race

Former Manchester United defender, Nemanja Vidic, believes his former club are out of the running for the epl title.

Mourinho’s men had gone on a nine games winning run, before playing a 1-1 draw against Liverpool, with Ibrahimovic scoring his 14th to rescue a point.

United are now 12 points behind Chelsea and Vidic feels they’re realistically out of the run for the title.

“Realistically we are out of the title race,” he told ESPN. “That’s my opinion. But, in recent weeks, the way we have played is encouraging. If we keep playing like that then the top three is our target.”

“After 1-0, you take the 1-1. In the first half, we played well. We had three or four good chances and didn’t take them. If you want to win the match, you have to take the chances we had.

“In the second half, we didn’t play as good as in the first one – but we scored a goal. Ibrahimovic showed his class again. One chance, one goal. Overall, 1-1 is a fair result.”

