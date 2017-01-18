Vigil held for kidnapped photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed – News24
|
News24
|
Vigil held for kidnapped photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed
News24
Johannesburg – As the sun set on Wednesday evening, the sound of sirens and car hooters filled the air as a motorcade snaked its way through the streets of Ennerdale until it reached the Civic Centre in Lenasia South. The Ennerdale Joint Reaction unit …
Family, friends plead for kidnapped SA photojournalist's safe return
South Africans call for abducted photographer's release
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG