Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Vigil held for kidnapped photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed – News24

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Vigil held for kidnapped photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed
News24
Johannesburg – As the sun set on Wednesday evening, the sound of sirens and car hooters filled the air as a motorcade snaked its way through the streets of Ennerdale until it reached the Civic Centre in Lenasia South. The Ennerdale Joint Reaction unit
Family, friends plead for kidnapped SA photojournalist's safe returnCitizen
South Africans call for abducted photographer's releaseMetroNews Canada

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.