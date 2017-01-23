Vigilante Group To Get Anti-terrorism Training – Commandant General

The Commandant General, Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), Alhaji Usman Mohammed Jahun has disclosed that about one thousand members of Vigilante Group of Nigeria are to benefit from anti terrorism training this year.

Jahun who made this known in Abuja while addressing members of the organisation on VGN’s plan of action across the country for this year, said the training has became necessary in order to compliment the efforts of the present administration in tackling insecurity and all forms of insurgency in the country.

He stated that VGN had also mapped out other strategies to enhance the performance of its members nationwide and commended the support of the National Assembly to VGN.

While soliciting for the assistance of both the federal and state governments on the activities of the Organisation, Jahun explained that the organisation had lost about one thousand of its members to insurgency from 2010 to 2016.

He further explained that VGN had put in place welfare scheme to cater for the families of its late members across the country, while reiterating the determination of the organisation to continue to compliment the efforts of other security agencies towards protecting lives and property in the rural areas.

Organisation, according to him, is also embarking on adult education programme for its members to reduce the level of illiteracy among its members across the country.

The Commandant General stated that in order to avoid impersonation and other forms of criminality among its members, a data base had also been created.

While advising members of VGN to always discharge their duties with sense of responsibility, Jahun expressed the hope that VGN Bill currently before the National Assembly, when passed into law, would boost the performance of the organisation nationwide.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

