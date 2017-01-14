Vigilante Operatives Uncovers Suspected “Terrorists” Camp In Delta

…Police confirm killing of suspected kidnappers, rescued abducted victims

…Allay fear of “Boko Haram”

Vigilante operations in Ubulu-Ukwu community, Aniocha South Local government area of Delta State have uncovered suspected Terrorists camp near Ezemu Girls ‘ Grammar School an all females school in the community.

It was reliably gathered that the strangers who have allegedly invaded the community are believed to be those who may have escaped from the dreaded sambisia forest until men of the Nigerian Army recently combed the forest in search of them.

Expectedly residents of Ubulu Ukwu community who did not want their names in the print, told our reporter that most of the indigenes whose farm locations are far from flung from the community no longer go to their farms as they suspected that the strangers might be “Boko Haram members.

But the chairman of ubulu-uku vigilante group , Chief James Adoh alleged that the presence of the suspected men of Boko Haram sect had become a source of great concern and worry to them, disclosing that men of the vigilante operatives uncovered a camp near Ezemu Girls Grammar School where the suspects seemed to be sleeping during night fall.

He said that the vigilante had tried to apprehend the suspects, though not been easy as they kept changing their locations, adding that the vigilante will continue to beam its search light on them.

Unconfirmed sources said that some of the community women had had an encounter with the suspects, and alleged that they were armed with dangerous weapons such as AK 47 riffles and cutlasses.

One of the women, madam Uche Agowe said: obviously the suspects know that security men are looking for them, so they are always changing their locations not to get them” and appealed to the state government and the police in Asaba to sent armed troops to comb the bushes surrounding the community satellite towns as they (residents) have found it difficult to go to their farms for fear of the unknown and being attacked.

Mrs Agowe further said “we have been deprived solely on our farms, besides, now that schools have resumed, it is important security men should do something”

But in a swift reaction, the police commissioner in the state, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim who confirmed the killing of the suspected kidnappers and the rescue of the abducted victims in the community by security team from the police headquarters, disclosed that only recently a herdsman in collaboration with his gang, had abducted a pregnant woman with her two year old child, was shot along side with his gang dead by men of the police anti-kidnapping squad from Asaba who stormed their hideout to rescue the kidnapped woman and her baby.

On the suspected terrorist camp, the police boss said the police was yet to be briefed on the issue, adding that the police will however swing into action to investigate the development and nip any such act in the bud.Meanwhile the police said a good spirited taxi driver brought oneChinemelum Eze aged 10yrs to the Police Public Relations Department Asaba and reported that on the said date, the boy boarded his taxi along Asaba/Benin express way, by Asaba Aluminum Company, saying that he was going to Tudun Wada Kano.

The victim who speaks Igbo language fluently reveals that his parents live at Tudun Wada Kano, while he lives at Onitsha, Anambra state with a woman whose name he does not know. He is a class 4 pupil of United Primary School, Nkpor, Anambra State.

Any person(s) who knows the victim, whose picture is on your T.V

screen, his parents or guardian should report to the PPRO’s office, Police Headquarters, Asaba, Delta State for identification and collection.

