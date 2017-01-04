VIO Official In Prison For Defiling, Infecting 13-Year-Old Girl With HIV

A 45-year-old retired Vehicle Inspection Officer has been remanded in prison custody by a Kano Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday for allegedly defiling and infecting a 13-year-old girl with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chief Magistrate, Maryam Sabo, ordered the remand of the accused in prison custody pending the advice of the Directorate of Public Prosecution.

The suspect, Musa Tukur, who lives in Panshekara Quarters, Kano, committed the offence some months ago at his residence, Panshekara Quarters in Kano state.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Shuaibu Musa, told the court that Rabiu Usman of the same address reported the case to Panshekara Police Division Kano on December 29.

Usman said: “About two months ago the accused Tukur lured the complainant’s 13-year-old daughter into his room situated at Panshekara Quarters Kano, and had unlawful sexual intercourse with her. “The victim was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano for examination and was found to have been infected with HIV.”

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 283 of the Penal Code.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the one count charge while the Magistrate adjourned the case to January 18, for further hearing.

