Vitafoam presents gifts to first babies of 2017 at Lagos Island Maternity

THE first three babies of 2017 born at the Lagos Island Maternity, were the centre of attraction on New Year’s Day, during the presentation of gifts by the management of Vitafoam Nigeria Plc.

Two of the babies were born at exactly 12.01am on January 1, 2017. One of the babies, weighing 3.1 kg, was delivered by Mrs. Adenike Akande, an Administrative Personnel, while the other, weighing 3.0 kg, was delivered by Mrs Oluwatoyin Oluwadamilare, a school teacher.

The third baby, delivered at 12.03am by Mrs Saidat Salaudeen, also a school teacher, tipped the scales at 3.1kg. All the babies are male.

Presenting the gifts that included wooden baby cots, matteresses, pillows, duvet, baby pillows, feeders, etc., the Group Managing Director/CEO Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, Mr Taiwo Adeniyi said Vitafoam has been known over the years for good quality.

“We pride ourselves in the fact that we associate with the society because the company’s existence is highly dependent on society. Over the years, we have identified that we need to give back to society so as a way of our corporate social responsibility, we do this annually, identify with the first babies of the year, by giving them our products.

For us, it is a significant day and one of opportunity to give back to society as we have been dong for more than a decade. Every first day of the year, we are here with gifts for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd babies of the year.

Hospital matteresses were also donated with the aim of ensuring that the facility is in a good state.

Noting that Lagos Island Maternity is widely acknowleged as the baby factory of Lagos State, Adeniyi said the gesture was significant, because, if babies are not being born, there would be no continuity in the country.

“We want to be part of that continuity. Vitafoam has been around for over 50 years, so it is a way to bond with the babies. Obviously their parents would tell them that when they were born, the first bed they slept on was Vitafoam , so Vitafoam becomes part of that baby as he/she grows up. He urged government to uplift the health industry.

In a comment, the Managng Director, Lagos Island Maternity, Dr Imosemi O. Donald said Island Maternity, Lagos, and Vitafoam were traditional partners.

“They have, over the years identified with us especially in the area of the first baby of the year celebration. For them, the belief is that a baby that is born healthy and starts off healthy and will grow into a citizen that the country will be proud of.

“Apart from our corporate social responsibility, their major line of products have to do with newborn babies. So by coming to identify with such babies and their mothers, they are playing their own role in ensuring that mothers appreciate the need to continue to nurture their newborns and untimately into adulthood.

He said the partnership has been beneficial especially for babies born on New Year’s day.

