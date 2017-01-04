Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Vivica’s Black Magic’ Cast: Meet the Contestants – Heavy.com

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Inquisitr

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
'Vivica's Black Magic' Cast: Meet the Contestants
Heavy.com
Tonight, Vivica's Black Magic will premiere on Lifetime. The show follows "Kill Bill" actress Vivica A. Fox and her partners as they hold auditions for the TV producer and host's latest business venture– to put together "the most elite group of black
50 Cent & Vivica A. Fox: She Reveals They Ended Feud After Emotional Reunion — WatchHollywood Life
Vivica A. Fox Talks Vivica's Black Magic and Her Favorite Part of the Male BodyChannel Guide Magazine
Vivica A. Fox Confesses That 50 Cent Is Her 'True Love' To Wendy WilliamsThe Inquisitr
Hip-Hop Wired –Pulse Nigeria –The Source –Monsters and Critics.com
all 22 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.