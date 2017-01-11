Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Volatility: BDC operators to meet CBN over multiple exchange rate – Nigeria Today

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Guardian

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Volatility: BDC operators to meet CBN over multiple exchange rate
Nigeria Today
Worried by a spike in the Naira exchange rate, the Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Tuesday pledged to work with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to end an emerging era of multiple exchange rates in the foreign exchange …
BDCs seek single market driven forex rateGuardian

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.