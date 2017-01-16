VP Osinbajo calls for synergy to boost development in Niger Delta

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called for synergy among federal, state governments and civil society organisations to solve the numerous challenges in the Niger Delta region

He spoke on Monday in Osceola, Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta.

The vice president who was on a fact-finding visit to some states in the Niger Delta said that the Federal Government alone could not solve all the problems in the region.

Osinbajo and his entourage were received by the Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Oboro Gbaraun 11.

He advised governors in the region to made sufficient provisions in their annual budgets for the development of the region.

Osinbajo who tagged his visit as “We must prepare for the future” said this is the time to prepare for the future.

He said that the Niger Delta Development Commission and other commissions set up by government had not met their mandate.

“The Federal Government cannot solve the problem of Niger Delta alone, it required the collaboration of the state, National Assembly and CSOs,” he said.

The vice president also inspected the temporary site of the Maritime University in Kurutie, a stone thrown from Oporoza.

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta who was on the entourage, said the visit would bring changes to the region.

“I urged you to give peace a chance to bring development to our region,” he pleaded with Niger Delta youths.

The President of Ijaw Youth Council, Mr Eradiri Udens, who spoke, assured that the Ijaw Youths would work with President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

“This visit is a confidence building visit, we will work with President Buhari,” he said.

On the entourage were Dr Ibe Kachikwu, Petroleum Minister (State), Sen. James Manager, among others.

The post VP Osinbajo calls for synergy to boost development in Niger Delta appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

